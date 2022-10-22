Posted: Oct 22, 2022 2:00 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2022 5:21 AM

Tom Davis

A Fairfax woman is injured in a collision with a firetruck on a smokey road just north of Hominy on Friday.

The collision took place at about 2:40pm Friday at the intersection of State Highway 99 and Ballard Road in Osage County.

OHP reported that a firetruck driven by Peter Anderson,48, of Ralston was traveling northbound on State Highway 99, adjacent to a grass fire was traveling southbound on State Highway 99, into smoke. Anderson became disoriented due to the smoke, bringing the fire engine to a complete stop in the middle of the northbound and southbound lanes.That;s when a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Valerie Morgan,59, of Fairfax struck the fire engine head on.

Hominy Fire Department extricated Valerie Morgan after approximately 20 minutes of being pinned, utilizing the Hurst Tool. She was transported by MediFlight to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa were she was dmitted in stable condition with head and internal trunk injuries.

The driver of the fire engine,Peter Anderson, was not injured.