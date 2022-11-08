Posted: Nov 08, 2022 9:42 AMUpdated: Nov 08, 2022 9:42 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION n Tuesday, Vice-Mayor Jim Curd recapped the discussion on adult entertainment on public places that highlighted the city council meeting on Monday.

Jim Curd applauded all sides for being able to take on a highly emotional issue in such a civil manner. You can read the entire story on that issue here.

Curd also told us that the city traffic warden will be using new technology to enforce parking regulations. The city will use GPS technology instead of chalking your tires.