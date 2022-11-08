News
City of Bartlesville
Vice-Mayor Jim Curd on COMMUNITY CONNECTION
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION n Tuesday, Vice-Mayor Jim Curd recapped the discussion on adult entertainment on public places that highlighted the city council meeting on Monday.
Jim Curd applauded all sides for being able to take on a highly emotional issue in such a civil manner. You can read the entire story on that issue here.
Curd also told us that the city traffic warden will be using new technology to enforce parking regulations. The city will use GPS technology instead of chalking your tires.
The Vice-Mayor also noted that lights will be added to the soccer fields and to the Bartlesville skate park by using the old lights from Price Fields baseball complex. The lights for the soccer fields means the more games can be played and it will put Bartlesville in contention for more tournaments. The lights for the skate park will also allow for more usage and added safety.
