Posted: Nov 11, 2022 6:25 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2022 6:25 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public School Board of Education will respond at its public meeting Monday at 5:30pm to concerned citizens over a poster that was found on the school grounds earlier this school year advertising a drag queen show.

The directive that will be presented on Monday states:

"Proprietors or agents of public exhibitions, or any other exercises or entertainment desiring the attendance of students, are prohibited from publishing or causing such exhibitions, exercises, or entertainment to be published in the schools, or on the school grounds, or at school activities without the consent of the superintendent."