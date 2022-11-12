Posted: Nov 12, 2022 11:12 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2022 11:16 AM

Tom Davis

Several families and individuals lined the streets of Bartlesville braving the chilly weather on a clear, sunny day to enjoy this year’s Veterans Day Parade on Saturday.

This year’s Gran Marshal was Harrold Turner, 103.Turner was born on November 13, 1919. Turner served in the National Guard from 1939 to 1941. He then enlisted in the Army Air Corps after hearing about the bombing of Pearl Harbor and shipped out in January 1942. He received flight training in the B-25 and then flew missions with the Eighth Air Force Command using B-24 and B-17 planes. Turner moved to Bartlesville in 1981. He is a retired employee from Conoco.

The Veteran's Parade was sponsored by the James H Teel American Legion Post #105.