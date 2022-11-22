Posted: Nov 22, 2022 8:12 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2022 8:13 AM

Victoria Edwards

December is around the corner and if you are starting how to plan Christmas this year, here's a suggestion from Oologah -- come visit the birthplace of Will Rogers and enjoy a traditional Christmas at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum.

On Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3, from 5 to 9 pm each night, the Will Rogers Ranch will host Will's Country Christmas, featuring a visit with Santa, hay and train rides, a shooting gallery, stagecoach rides, 19th century games for all ages, and a take-home craft for kid's to make. Except for the hay rides, all activities are free.

The event will also have food trucks and vendors selling Christmas decor and gifts. The whole family will enjoy this annual event as they "learn, laugh, and be inspired" for Christmas.

The Will Rogers Ranch & Memorial Museum is located at 9501 East 380 Road in Oologah.

(Photo courtesy of Will Rogers' Ranch)