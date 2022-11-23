News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Nov 23, 2022 6:44 AMUpdated: Nov 23, 2022 6:58 AM
The Salvation Army Angel Tree is at Walmart
Tom Davis
The Salvation Army Angel Tree is now up and ready for adoptions at the Bartlesville Walmart!
Captain Ian Carr with the Salvation Army issued a "big thanks" to the Women's Auxiliary for their help with hanging the angels on the trees!
Captain Carr asks that you please share this story with your friends so they know where to go to adopt an Angel this year!
If you have any questions about sponsoring an angel please call 918-336-6454.
About the Angel Tree
The Salvation Army and Walmart have collaborated to meet human needs for more than 40 years, and Walmart is partnering to remind others to love beyond all else this Christmas through the Angel Tree program at Walmart stores across the nation. Recognizing that every child deserves to feel the joy of Christmas, The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides new clothing and toys to more than one-million children in need each year. Once a child is accepted as an Angel, donors like you can shop for their Christmas wish list. Simply pick a tag off the Angel Tree located inside your local Walmart store or follow the instructions below to shop online using Walmart’s Spark Good Registry. Once the gifts are received, The Salvation Army will distribute them to families in need for Christmas morning.
« Back to News