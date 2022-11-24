Posted: Nov 24, 2022 8:17 PMUpdated: Nov 24, 2022 8:17 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Bartlesville Lions Club Christmas Tree lot officially opens Friday, November 25 at 11 am and remains open until 7 pm that evening for people anxious to get their tree set up before heading back to work on Monday.

The annual offering of trees is located at 2900 SE Tuxedo Boulevard in Bartlesville.

Beginning on November 26, the lot will be open on Saturdays from 11 am to 7 pm; on Sundays from noon to 5 pm; and on weekdays (Monday-Friday) from 4-7 pm. The lot will close on December 11 or when all trees are sold, whichever dates comes first.

Trees vary in size and price. All proceeds help the Lions Club with funding their programs and scholarships.

(Photo courtesy of Lions Club)