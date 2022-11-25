Posted: Nov 25, 2022 12:01 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2022 12:02 PM

Dalton Spence

As Clark Grislwod once said, "I dedicate this parade to the city of Pawhuska." OK, maybe Griswold did not say that but the spirit of Christmas and the Clark's Christmas Vaction will be live and well in Pawhuska.

Pawhuska’s annual Parade of Lights will take place Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. If you want to enter the parade it is free to do so all you need to do is stop by the Pawhuska Chamber, call 918-287-1208 or email at Reba@Pawhuskachamber.com.

The theme for this year’s parade is as good as it gets with the Griswold Family. Make sure you bring a friend or two or maybe even a cousin-in-law whose heart is bigger than their brain.

Bartlesville Radio will have more information leading up to the parade including live coverage on 99.1 KPGM and KPGMTV.com.