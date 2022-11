Posted: Nov 25, 2022 4:42 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2022 4:42 PM

Dalton Spence

The city of Pawhuska is attempting to fix a main water break that occurred earlier today. The City of Pawhuska Facebook page said it is expected to take at least a couple more hours to fix. Mst if not all of Pawhuska could have low to no water pressure. Please be patient as workers are continuing to work on the problem.