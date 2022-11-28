Posted: Nov 28, 2022 9:15 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2022 9:30 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 3 at 6:30 pm.

Kiwanis has hosted the Christmas Parade for 12 years. There are over 50 entries and plan to see many more before the December 1 deadline. This year’s theme is “Toyland,” and as usual Santa has agreed to take time out of his busy schedule and be our special guest.

The parade’s Grand Marshal this year is Martin Garber. Martin has dedicated himself to the success of Bartlesville by investing in our community and our kids. Martin has been recognized as an outstanding citizen by the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, served as member of the Board of Regents for Tulsa Community College, is an educator and help found Bartlesville Education Promise in 2015 (which Kiwanis has been proud to support.)

It’s Martin’s birthday on the day of the parade. We encourage everyone to wish him a happy birthday and let him know how much we appreciate him.

The parade will begin on Frank Phillips just past the Phillip’s Employee Parking lot going east to Cherokee where it will turn south then west on 5th Street turning south again on Keeler, west on 6th Street, turning south on Armstrong for a block then headed back to the staging area on Adams. You are encouraged to get there early. A map can be found below.

You are asked to avoid these areas beginning at around 6pm so that everyone has a great time and that begins with safety. Please keep your kids out of the street. Candy and other fun things will be handed out be the parade participants. Some of our parade participants will have people walking beside their floats which is one reason we need people to remain off the street (besides the obvious safety hazards.)