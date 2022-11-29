Posted: Nov 29, 2022 3:36 PMUpdated: Nov 29, 2022 3:38 PM

Dalton Spence

Pawhuska’s Annual Parade of Lights will be on displayed Saturday evening with the theme a Griswold Christmas. You can still be a part of the festivities with a float, but that deadline closes Wednesday. Please do not use your aunt Edna as a float. Unless it is a replica, then it should be OK.

Is that a reference to the wrong movie? Yes, but this is just to make sure no one gets any funny ideas.

Reba Bueno-Conner appeared on Talk of the Town to talk about the full sleigh of events in Pawhuska, Saturday.

Bueno-Conner also tells us about this year’s grand marshals.

The Parade starts at 5:30 but it is advised to show up early to make sure you have the best spot. If you cannot make it to the parade, it will be aired on 99.1 KPGM and KPGMTV.com.