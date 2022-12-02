Posted: Dec 02, 2022 6:56 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2022 6:56 AM

James Copeland

Christmas on the Plaza starts tonight in downtown Coffeyville.

Chamber of Commerce Director Candi Westbrook says there are events before and after the annual parade.

The parade will be broadcast on sister station KQQF 98.9 as well as Facebook Live. Westbrook says shops featuring items from local vendors will be open after the parade as well.

Christmas on the Plaza will continue tomorrow as well with a bake-off and shops opening at 9 a.m. Plus a music event at 1 p.m. Westbrook is still looking for volunteers to help with the parade, so contact the Chamber if you are interested. If you are participating in the parade, the lineup order information is available below.