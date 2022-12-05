Posted: Dec 05, 2022 3:15 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2022 3:16 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was arrested December 4th around 10 pm on charges alleging aggravated domestic assault and battery. Britten Roth of Bartlesville was seen this Monday afternoon in Washington County court. According to an affidavit, the responding officer arrived at the Ascension Saint john Hospital and made contact with the victim’s sister who said that she saw lacerations on her sisters face and blood on the kitchen floor.

The affidavit also states that Roth allegedly hit the victim in the head with a wooden board, and then proceeded to stomp on her stomach multiple times. The responding officer stated that he also noticed lacerations and dried blood on the victim’s eyebrows.

Roth’s next court date is set for December 16th and he is currently being held over on a $30,000 bond.