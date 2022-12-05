Posted: Dec 05, 2022 7:56 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2022 7:58 PM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville City Council held their monthly meeting Monday night, for the first time since the election on November 8th. Due to it being their first meeting back, the council members were sworn in. Of those sworn in, it included new elect for Council Member for Ward 2 Loren Roszel.

The City Council was given their oath of office by City Attorney Jess Kane.

If you would like to listen oath being taken, you can listen here. After being sworn in, the City Council also had a vote on whether to reelect mayor Copeland.

And the Vice Mayor elect Jim Curd.

The next city council meeting will take place on the first Monday of January, 2023.