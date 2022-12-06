Posted: Dec 06, 2022 8:46 AMUpdated: Dec 06, 2022 8:46 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Community Development Director Lisa Beeman announced earlier this year her plans to retire. The city of Bartlesville has hired a new Community Development Director as Mayor Dale Copleand explained on CITY MATTERS Tuesday morning. Larry Curtis will begin with the city on January 3, 2023

Mr. Curtis comes to us from Broken Arrow.

Mayor Copland also announced that the Bartlesville City Council meetings will now have a new start time. Beginning on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the City Councill will meet at 5:30pm as opposed to the traditional 7:00pm start time.