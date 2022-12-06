Posted: Dec 06, 2022 10:06 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2022 10:06 PM

Dalton Spence

Pawhuska boys and girls basketball tipped off the season in dominating fashion against Shidler.

Starting with the girl’s game, the Lady Huskies would storm past the Lady Tigers 57-26. PHS allowed only two points in the first quarter and nearly half of Shidler’s points came in the third quarter. The Lady Huskies start the season 1-0 and face Catoosa in the first round of the NWOSU-Alva Shootout Thursday at 3:20.

The boy’s game would be much of the same as the Huskies would roll 62-22. Not allowing the Tigers to score more than eight points in a quarter. The Huskies would rocket out of halftime winning the third quarter 19-3 topped off with a buzzer beater by Elvernon White.

The Huskies are 1-0 this year and play a replacement team in the first round of the NWOSU-Alva Shootout Thursday at 2.