Posted: Dec 07, 2022 4:18 AMUpdated: Dec 07, 2022 4:18 AM

Tami Brinkman



Round 6 of the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo got off to a rocky start last evening when the Thomas and Mack lost power during the Steer Wrestling. When the power came back on…so did the competition.



While these reports have focused primarily on our area contestants, the cowboys and cowgirls from all over have been bringing their “A” game. These finals are certainly a test of consistency and skill of both the contestant and the equine or bovine athlete. These elite athletes leave all their heart, sweat, and tears on the arena floor.



The highlights of our area competitors from Round 6 are as follows.



In the Team Roping, Jake Orman and Brye Crites had a time of 9.2 seconds placing 9th in the round. Clay Smith and Jake Long had a no time.



Tie Down Calf Roping is always exciting and fast. Shad Mayfield, while not a local, had an impressive, arena record tying run of 6.5 seconds. Tyler Milligan of Pawhuska was out of the money but still managed a time of 13.8.



Barrel Racing is always super fast at the Thomas and Mack. The arena is short compared to most but the talent of the horses and riders always show through. Tuesday night we saw no local ladies hit the pay window. Wenda Johnson of Pawhuska ran a solid 13.76 second run. Leslie Smalygo ran a 18.54 after hitting a barrel.



Live action continues in Round 7 of the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday evening.