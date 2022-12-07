Posted: Dec 07, 2022 5:21 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2022 5:21 PM

Victoria Edwards

A bridge reconstruction project that benefits both Washington County and the Cherokee Nation has been in planning for some time. Although funding won’t be available until 2023, other obstacles have been overcome so the project can now be officially announced as moving forward as a partnership between the Washington County Commissioners and the Cherokee Nation Tribal leaders.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap spearheaded the partnership with Mike Endicott of the Cherokee Nation.