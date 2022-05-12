News
Washington County
Posted: Dec 08, 2022 7:14 AM
WASHINGTON CO. BOARD OF ED. CANDIDATE FILINGS
Tom Davis
The Washington County Election Board has posted the slate of candidates who filed for the Washington County School Board Elections for the Primary Election: February 14,2023 / General: April 4, 2023
BARTLESVILLE: No. 3, 4 year term 12/5/22 *Suzy Keirsey 1
CANEY VALLEY : No. 3, 5 year term no candidate yet
COPAN: No. 1, 3 year unexpired term 12/6/22 Tasha M. Hollopeter and No. 3, 5 year term 12/5/22 *Julie Jennings
DEWEY: No. 3, 5 year term 12/5/22 Emily Case
TRI-COUNTY TECH #1: No. 5, 5 year term 12/6/22 Chris Truesdell
If only two candidates file for a Board of Education office, both candidates will appear on the Board of Education General Election ballot on April 4, 2023.
If three or more candidates file for a Board of Education office, they will be on the Board of Education Primary Election ballot on February 14, 2023.
