Dewey Christmas Parade is Saturday at 5:30pm
Tom Davis
Join KWON AM1400/FM 93.3-95.1 and KWONTV.com for the Dewey Christmas Parade Satuday, December 10, at 5:30pm.
Parade coverage is sponsored by LPL Panting, Regent Bank, Doenges Family of Autos, Kris Rainwater Farmers Insurance, Heavenly Touch Cleaning Service, Sippin' Sweet, Arvest Bank, Bartnet IP, Popkess Pharmacy, Paul's Wrecker Service, Sabore's Mexican Cuisine, Stump Funeral Home and Crematory, Madden Auto, Farris Heat and Air, Medicalodgesof Dewey and Mimi's Antiques.
