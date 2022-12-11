Posted: Dec 11, 2022 3:54 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2022 3:54 PM

Victoria Edwards

Today is the first day of the Twelve Days of Christmas – the perfect time for giving a gift that will last 12 MONTHS to a favorite child.

The MAX LETTERS is a snail mail literary experience that is personalized to your child and offers a reason to turn off the electronics and turn on to the magical adventures of childhood literature. The organization offers two chapter letters each month for 12 months, providing plots that include fantastical creatures and a touch of magic. Even children who don’t like reading will enjoy find themselves wanting to travel with the characters as they make their way through adventures that rival electronic games.

The literary pieces are written for ages 8 to 14 years with a third to fifth grade reading level. For details on how to order the gift, see their website at www.themaxletters.com.