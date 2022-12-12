Posted: Dec 12, 2022 5:14 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2022 5:14 PM

Victoria Edwards

Friends of Dewey Park is partnering with the City of Dewey and the Dewey Lions Club to redesign the city’s downtown park with the goal of creating a space that is accessible for all ages and abilities, as well as being appealing as a centerpoint of the downtown area. Located across from the Dewey Hotel Museum, the park is located on Don Tyler Avenue and has been used for a multitude of activities through the years but now it is showing its age and needs improvement.

The plans for the new park include public restrooms, ADA accessible play area with a splash pad, a one-mile walking track, and a new park entrance with professionally-designed landscaping. A feature of the new entrance will be a walkway made of engraved and personalized bricks.

The bricks are both a beautiful addition to the park and a fundraiser for the funds to beautify the park. Bricks come in two sizes and can have three lines of dedication text plus a graphic. The cost for each brick varies by what you want engraved on it. To purchase a brick, see the FACEBOOK page of Friends of Dewey Parks Association.