Posted: Dec 12, 2022 6:23 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2022 6:26 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education approved a measure on Monday for the next school bond issue election for February 14, 2023. The vote was unanimously in favor.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley stressed that passage of the bond issue would not increase the tax rate.

Listed below are elements that the bond issues will go towards: