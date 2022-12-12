Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Dec 12, 2022

Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Ed. Approves Feb.14, 2023 for Next School Bond Issue Election

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education approved a measure on Monday for the next school bond issue election for February 14, 2023. The vote was unanimously in favor.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley stressed that passage of the bond issue would not increase the tax rate.

Listed below are elements that the bond issues will go towards:

 


