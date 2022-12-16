Posted: Dec 16, 2022 9:15 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2022 9:15 AM

Victoria Edwards

Today from 3:30 to 6 pm, little skaters and their family can attend a special skate time just for them as part of the Christmas in the VIlle activities for this weekend. During this time, no skaters over the age of 12 can be on the ice (except for adults accompanying the little skaters) so there will be plenty of room to practice skating if wobbly or to learn to skate for the first time.

No prior reservations or special tickets are needed for this event.