Posted: Dec 21, 2022 4:56 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2022 4:56 PM

Victoria Edwards

For the past four years, Patriot Auto Group has been giving away bicycles to children who are under the protection of DHS in Bartlesville. Late Wednesday afternoon (december 21), about 120 bikes were unloaded in the parking lot of DHS-Bartlesville as part of Patriot Auto Group’s commitment to help children have a Merry Christmas whatever the family situation.

Ty Kent and other employees from the Patriot dealerships, along with DHS employees unloaded four vehicles of bikes, lining them up by size for easy distribution.

Aundi Wade, an employee of Patriot, was one of the people helping to unload the bikes for the kids. She explained the process and why she participates.

The bikes will be distributed over the next two days to children chosen by DHS to receive one.