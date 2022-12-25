News
Electric Car Owner Misses Christmas Because His Car Won't Charge
A Tesla owner and talk show host in Virginia was forced to cancel his Christmas plans with his son after his electric vehicle failed to charge in the extremely cold weather last week.
Domenick Nati describes in the video below how he plugged his Tesla S into a supercharger in Lynchburg on Friday as temperatures hovered below 20 degrees.
Since posting this video on Tik Tok, Nati tells news outlets that several people have complained about the same issue.
