Posted: Dec 27, 2022 1:07 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2022 1:11 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage Co. Commissioners met for the final time in 2022 on Tuesday and wrapped up the discussion to possibly open section line near Harbor Reserve. Talks have been going on for months and many citizens spoke on the matter.

After hearing cases from both sides of the issue. More against than for. the discussion lasted more than an hour and the commissioners decided to deny opening the section line.

It was also the last meeting for commissioners Randall Jones and Darren McKinney. District Two Commissioner Steven Talburt spoke on what Jones and McKinney meant to him while also looking forward to the future.

The new-look commissioners will meet next Tuesday, January 3 in the Women’s Building at the Osage Co. Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.