Posted: Dec 30, 2022 4:44 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2022 4:44 PM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville City Council will meet for the first time of the New Year on January 3rd, this coming Tuesday. Not a lengthy agenda, but notably the meeting time was moved from 7 pm to 5:30 pm for those wishing to attend. Slotted, they have lease agreements, water contracts, and infrastructure improvements to approve.

They will also once again be discussing the Pride Event from earlier in 2022, to update the council on events related to the regulation of “adult entertainment” in public spaces. They will meet at City Hall at 401 S Johnstone Ave.