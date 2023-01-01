News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 01, 2023 12:47 PMUpdated: Jan 01, 2023 2:50 PM
BPD Arrive Safe Drives Home 10 on New Years
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles' ARRIVE SAFE program provided rides home to ten people in Bartlesville from 9pm on December 31, 2022, to 4 am on January 1, 2023.
This is the fourth year for the program and Chief Roles said that this was the highest number of rides given so far.
The chief was even happier to report there were no alcohol-related crashes and no DUI arrests over the holiday. However, there was one person arrested for public intoxication.
Roles said that there is still a bit of a surprise that riders get through the ARRIVE SAFE program in that the officers take them home instead of jail.
