Posted: Jan 02, 2023 3:07 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2023 3:08 PM

Dalton Spence

City Church is continuing its grocery giveaway in 2023 with the first one of the year on Tuesday, January 10 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the church at 4222 Rice Creek Road. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech Business Center at 1225 Virginia Short St.

The grocery giveaway starts at 5:30 and ends at 6:30. It is a first come first serve basis. A one bag limit per family policy is in place. If you have any questions, go to www.citychurchok.com