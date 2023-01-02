Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Jan 02, 2023

Boy injured in Nowata County rollover

Charlie Taraboletti

An Afton 9 year-old was admitted to a Joplin hospital after he was injured when the semi he was riding in slid on slick roads and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side.  The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton was driving the vehicle on Nowata County Road East-West 150 just after 1:30 Monday afternoon.  Heronemus refused treatment for minor cuts on his arms.  The boy was admitted with head injuries.


