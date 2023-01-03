Posted: Jan 03, 2023 3:05 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2023 3:05 PM

Chase McNutt

A 70-year-old Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on a charge of domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon. Naomi Austin was arrested on New Year’s Eve after an officer responded to a domestic call. According to an affidavit, Austin charged into the victim’s room with a paring knife.

The victim was able to make it to the bathroom but suffered several cuts to their stomach in the process before getting the knife away from Austin and locking themselves in the bathroom. Austin is being held over on a $10,000 bond and her next court date is set for January 6th.