Posted: Jan 03, 2023 3:20 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2023 3:20 PM

Chase McNutt

Senator from Oklahoma, James Lankford became the state’s senior senator with the 118th congress getting under way. Lankford calls it humbling to again take the oath to protect and defend the constitution on behalf of the state. He looks forward to partnering with the state’s newest senator, former Second District Representative, Markwayne Mullin. Lankford was elected to a 6-year term in the senate at the November General Election.