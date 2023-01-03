Posted: Jan 03, 2023 3:33 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2023 3:33 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Second District Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen voted against Kevin McCarthy when the house Republicans tried to choose a house Speaker Tuesday. He cast his vote for Jim Banks on the first ballot and voted for Jim Jordan on the second ballot. Republicans tried a third time but McCarthy failed for the third time to win the office. We tried to contact Brecheen but the recording on the phone number of his Claremore office says that he is not accepting calls. House members will not be administered the oath of office until a House Speaker is chosen.