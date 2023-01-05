Posted: Jan 05, 2023 12:58 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2023 1:30 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The inside, westbound lane of traffic over the Caney River Bridge on Tuxedo Boulevard is closed pending repairs after a pothole was reported this week. Bartlesville’s Director of Engineering, Micah Siemers told the city council Tuesday night that staff closed off the westbound bridge to evaluate the rest of the bridge deck. As a result of the evaluation, staff members felt comfortable only closing the inside lane.

The city already has a contract with Guy Engineering for work on the bridge. Design started last October and should be ready to bid some time this summer. All of the city-owned bridges are included in the state transportation department’s off-system bridge inspection program and are evaluated every two years. Siemers says the roadway and bridge are safe for travel while awaiting inspection results.