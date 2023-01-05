Posted: Jan 05, 2023 6:07 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2023 6:08 PM

Garrett Giles

A vehicle plows through the store front of a barber shop in Bartlesville.

Witnesses saw a red Chevy crash into the A+ Barber Shop, located at 416 SE Washington Boulevard next to the UPS Store. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

There is no word yet as to what caused the collision, nor are we aware of any injuries at this time.

We will have more information when it becomes available.