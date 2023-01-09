Posted: Jan 09, 2023 6:45 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2023 6:45 PM

Garrett Giles

Local law enforcement is warning residents of a scam going around Nowata County.

The Nowata County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public that someone is calling people and telling them that they have a warrant. The same caller is then telling people to go to Homeland to obtain money to send to the NCSO to release the warrant.

You're warned not to take this call seriously as the number for the NCSO is being spoofed. The NCSO asks you to not be fooled and give your hard earned cash to the scammer.