Posted: Jan 10, 2023 3:23 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2023 4:43 PM

Garrett Giles

Staff members within the Bartlesville Public Schools District (BPSD) contribute almost $9,000 to Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW).

BPSD Superintendent Chuck McCauley says he appreciates his school family for donating such a large amount of money to BRUW. McCauley says United Way touches many families in the district. He says he is proud that the school community was able to come together to help this group help others.

Pictured from left to right: Josh Waddell of 3 Bulls Upcycling, Executive Director of Special Projects Dianne Martinez, and Executive Director of Special Services & School Operations Jason Langham.

BPSD staffers voluntarily give to BRUW each school year. BRUW is an organization that works to improve the health, education, and financial stability of people in the area by partnering with food service charities, in-school and after-school care programs, and services for mental health, other healthcare, financial literacy, seniors, and those in crisis.

The district raised $8,915. The school with the highest donations was Hoover Elementary School. Hoover's teachers gave $1,586. Meanwhile, the Education Service Center contributed $2,630 to the cause.

Photo courtesy: BPSD