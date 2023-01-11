Posted: Jan 11, 2023 2:54 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2023 2:59 PM

Dalton Spence

The aches and pains of cold and flu season are here and at its peak. Scott Haywood with the Oklahoma State Department of Health appeared on talk of the town to talk about how to help prevent the cold and flu.

If you are looking for a place to go to get vaccinated, Haywood talks about a new department in Skiatook.

If you have any questions, you can reachout to the Osage County Health Department Facebook Page or call the Skiatook location at 539-589-0005. Pawhuska's phone number is 918-287-3740