Posted: Jan 12, 2023 1:40 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2023 1:41 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce offers an opportunity for you to get an update on all things happening in Bartlesville.

The Chamber's upcoming "State of the City" forum luncheon will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Center (Bartlesville Community Center), located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey will share the results from the city's strategic plan process. You can learn about the forward progress Bartlesville is making in 2023, too.

Tickets cost $25 per person or $295 for a table of eight. Visit bartlesville.com to register.