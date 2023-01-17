Posted: Jan 17, 2023 1:34 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2023 1:34 PM

Chase McNutt

Kenneth Hamilton was seen in Washington County Court today on a charge alleging assault with a dangerous weapon. Hamilton was arrested on Friday, January 13th and according to an affidavit, this stemmed from a comment made by Hamilton about the other party’s vehicle not being worth a lot of money.

The other party then stepped toward Hamilton and was walking up close to him, when Hamilton started swinging his hatchet at the other party. He would be places in handcuffs and arrested. His next court date is set for January 20th and is currently being held over on a $50,000 bond.