Posted: Jan 18, 2023 1:27 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2023 1:54 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council approves financial items in their mid-month meeting on Tuesday night.

Council members would hear a presentation by Hood & Associates regarding the city's 2021-2022 audit. The Council then voted to amend the current fiscal year budget as the city's library was awarded state library funding in the amount of $15,979.

Lastly, Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease provided a sales tax report. Trease says the lastest report shows collections at $86,669.22, which is down .8-percent from this time last year. He says use tax came in at $40,535.93.