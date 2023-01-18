Posted: Jan 18, 2023 5:00 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2023 5:31 PM

Garrett Giles

Wahzhazhe Connect, the Osage Nation’s broadband expansion project, will be featured in an upcoming conference.

The conference, titled "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop,” will be held in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Dr. James Trumbly, Director of Wahzhazhe Connect, will speak at the conference about the challenges facing the Osage Nation in working with and coordinating with state, local, and community organizations.

Dr. Trumbly will discuss the unique approach the Osage Nation is taking to building the broadband network, including the Nation’s partnership with the federal granting agencies totaling $54.5 million.

Trumbly will also share insights into Wahzhazhe Connect’s partnership with the Osage Nation’s Financial Assistance Department and Tri County Tech, which will offer paid training for men and women interested in installing fiber optic cable connection to the homes throughout the Osage Nation service area.

“Wahzhazhe Connect is creating its own model for broadband expansion that we are eager to share with other tribal nations and the broadband industry,” says Dr. Trumbly. “We look forward to increasing job opportunities in our community along with increasing broadband service to our nation.”

Photo courtesy: Wahzhazhe Connect Facebook