Posted: Jan 19, 2023 8:19 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2023 8:29 PM

Garrett Giles

Five individuals allegedly fail to appear in Nowata County District Court three times after being issued a citation for a party held last fall..

According to the Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), a large party on the Oologah Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Nowata County was interrupted around midnight by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on October 8, 2022.

The party was apparently coordinated using TikTok, a social media app. Approximately 70 young adults and juveniles from eastern Oklahoma were in attendance. The ages of the attendees were 16 to 23-years-old.

The clean-up by the Department of Wildlife took two days and required a dump truck to haul out the whiskey bottles, beer cans, and pile of miscellaneous waste.

At least 60 citations were issued. The NCSO states that only five individuals have not resolved their citations. They now have a bench warrant issued for their arrest for failure to appear for unlawful assembly on wildlife management area. Those individuals include:

Carlos Francisco Alvarez, 21, of Pryor

Jexon Joshua Charles Eichhorn, 18, of Vinita

Daniel Nathan Goforth, 21, of Pryor

Casandra R. Pequeen, 19, of Vinita

Josie E. Sams, 19, of Chelsea

The NCSO urges these individuals to surrender to the Nowata County Jail and post $500 bail.