Posted: Jan 23, 2023 9:36 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2023 11:08 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners met for their regular meeting and named January as Northeast Oklahoma Crime Stoppers Month – and approved other items.

Sheriff Scott Owen was on hand to read a proclamation. Owen says Northeast Oklahoma Crime Stoppers is an organization that has benefited Bartlesville and the surrounding community.

The commissioners also went over a letter they will send to the state to try to get a purchase credit card for Washington County Emergency Management. The letter will engage the process to try to get the card.

The commissioners also approved a performance grant request from Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox for the first quarter of the year.