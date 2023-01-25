Posted: Jan 25, 2023 6:23 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2023 6:25 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Citizens Police Academy is a 12-week comprehensive course that allows citizens to become familiar with the operations of law enforcement through classroom and hands-on instruction in all aspects of the Police Department.

Bartlesville Police Department's next CPA starts March 2. Classes are held 6-9 p.m. every Thursday. (There will be no class on March 16, during the week of Spring Break.)

Enrollment for the academy will be accepted until Jan. 31, and the class size is limited to 20 people.

Goals of the program include:

To encourage attendance at and help provide funds for the Bartlesville Citizen’s Police Academy

To enhance the relationship between our community and the Police Department

To provide community support to the department

To develop a trust between citizens and police

Participants must be at least 18, live or work in the Bartlesville/Dewey area, and must pass a background check to the satisfaction of Police Department administration.