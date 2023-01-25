Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Jan 25, 2023

Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours/Christmas in the Ville Wrap

Tom Davis
The next Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours is set for February 2, from 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm at ABB, Inc. 7051 Industrial Blvd in Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherri Wilt with the Chamber offered the invitation.
 
Sherri also gave us a wrapup on Christmas in the Ville: 
 
Over 2,200 people attended from outside a 40-mile radius
Attendees from Independence, KS more than tripled from two years ago
More attendees than ever came from cities larger than Bartlesville such as Owasso, Collinsville and Tulsa. 
 
For more information on the chamber, log on to www.bartlesville.com
 
 
 

