Posted: Jan 25, 2023 9:41 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2023 9:42 AM

Tom Davis

The next Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours is set for February 2, from 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm at ABB, Inc. 7051 Industrial Blvd in Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherri Wilt with the Chamber offered the invitation.

Sherri also gave us a wrapup on Christmas in the Ville:

⦁ Over 2,200 people attended from outside a 40-mile radius

⦁ Attendees from Independence, KS more than tripled from two years ago

⦁ More attendees than ever came from cities larger than Bartlesville such as Owasso, Collinsville and Tulsa.