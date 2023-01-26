Posted: Jan 26, 2023 9:42 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2023 9:42 AM

Evan Fahrbach

If you are headed to college and would like to some filling out your financial aid forms, Roger’s State in Bartlesville is holding an event to help.

RSU will hold a FAFSA Night on campus on Thursday, Feb. 9 on campus in Bartlesville. The event will be from 5:30 – 7:30 on the seventh floor, room 715.

You must bring your FSA ID and password along with your 2021 W-2 and tax returns.