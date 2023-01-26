Posted: Jan 26, 2023 9:53 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2023 9:53 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Thursday is the grand opening of the “The Fortress,” which is a newer venture at the Bartlesville Public Library. As we reported last week, the space has technically been open a few days.

The Fortress gives teens a space to read, visit with friends, study, and play games. The space includes four fully-equipped gaming and areas where students can read graphic novels, stud or play a pinball machine.

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey talks about the project.

The grand opening is Thursday from 4:00-6:00 and will include light refreshments.

(Photo from City Beat)