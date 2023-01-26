Posted: Jan 26, 2023 10:30 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2023 2:44 PM

Dalton Spence

District One Osage County Commissioner Dr. Everett Piper appeared on Talk of the Town to discuss how his first month as commissioner.

Piper says this first month is about just listening and soaking in as much information as possible in order help to be successful.

One of the keys to being successful in any business is to surround yourself with the right people. Piper on a couple people who have been a great hand so far.